SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The band Shinedown is coming to perform at the Illinois State Fair.
Shinedown will take the grandstand stage Saturday, Aug. 17.
Shinedown has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, earned 11 platinum and gold singles, four platinum and gold albums, and garnered over 1.5 billion total streams so far.
Shinedown obtained the title of most Rock Airplay Top 10s ever with their 13th #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart. This 13th #1 ties them with Van Halen for the second most in the history of the chart.
Tickets for the concerts listed below go on sale via Ticketmaster on Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m. and at the Emmerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield on Monday, April 22.
Ticket prices for all of the concerts are:
Sunday, August 11: Dan + Shay
Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55
Monday, August 12: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond
Free Concert
Tuesday, August 13: Why Don’t We
Tier 3 - $20 / Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 / Gen Track - $30 / VIP Track - $50
Wednesday, August 14: Pentatonix with Special Guest Rachel Platten
Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Gen Track - $55 / VIP Track - $75
Thursday, August 15: Old Dominion
Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60
Friday, August 16: Snoop Dogg w/ Dogg Pound, Warren G, DJ Quik, Twista, and Do or Die
Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55
Saturday, August 17: Shinedown
Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60
Sunday, August 18: Reba McEntire with Rachel Wammack
Tier 3 - $35 / Tier 2 - $40 / Tier 1 - $45 / Gen Track - $45 / VIP Track - $65
The Illinois State Fair is also offering Stage Side Parties for concerts. An additional $30 ticket provides fairgoers access to an exclusive pre-show party that includes food, entertainment, giveaways and early entry into the concert. The Stage Side Party is only available to those who have purchased a concert ticket to attend that night’s concert. These tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster once tickets are on sale.
Stage Side Party tickets purchased on or before July 15 will also receive a parking pass for the concert date event.
The 2019 Illinois State Fair runs August 8 through 18.