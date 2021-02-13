Springfield, ILL. (WAND)- Beginning Monday February 15 local health departments and other vaccine providers will receive shipments of second doses.
Officials said providers will receive a smaller share of first doses.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said these allocations will hold steady for several weeks before distributions of first doses can increase in March.
IDPH is working with providers to prepare and make sure those due for second doses will get them in a timely manner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.