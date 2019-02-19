CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Coles County Sheriff's Department is holding a fundraiser for the K-9 Fund.
T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts are being sold to benefit the department's K-9 Fund.
Orders can be placed and paid for at the front office of the Coles County Sheriff's Department at 701 7th St. in Charleston from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Money is due at the time you order.
Hoodies are $22, including children's sizes.
T-shirts are $12. Long sleeved shirts are $16.
Children's t-shirts are $12.
Shirts are $2 extra for 3X sizes and $3 extra for 4X sizes.