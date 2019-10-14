CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Authorities are searching for a woman accused of stealing items from a shoe store.
Police said the woman robbed Mosser’s Shoes, located at 6 Convenience Center Road in Champaign, and took wallets, shoes, backpacks and duffel bags. The items had a total value of between $500 and $1,200, The News-Gazette reports.
Authorities are accusing the woman of stealing from the store on June 6 and July 2. They said she wore a black shirt with “FOX” written on the front and blue jean shorts both times.
The suspect is white, has blonde hair, is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 150 pounds, per law enforcement.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS, visit this website or use the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips sent to Crime Stoppers are fully anonymous, and a cash reward of as much as $1,000 could be available if information leads to an arrest.