DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Shoes are in high demand for children in Vermilion County.
The Vermilion County Regional Office is making it its mission to help provide shoes for those in need.
"We have a large population of students that are considered homeless," said Homeless Coordinator Tricia Keith.
She said the year prior, she decided to have the shoe drive for the first time ever.
"(I've seen) children coming in that have shoes too big, shoes too small, their shoes have holes ... I've had families contacting me directly like can you please help us and that's what it's all about," said Keith.
Last year, the organization collected about 200 shoes, and Keith is hoping to beat that this year. Most importantly she is hoping to find more shoes for males, and preferably new ones.
Anyone who would like to drop off new shoes can do so at one of four locations:
- Regional Office of Education
- Oakwood Grade School
- Hoopeston Area Middle School
- Potomac Grade School
People interested in donating money or shoes can visit the Vermilion County Regional Office of Education.
The shoe drive will end Oct. 1, but the office will continue to collect shoes, clothes and money afterwards.