URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who shot another and faced charges in a second shooting will spend over 40 years behind bars.
On Dec. 11, 2017, Cameron Ross, 27, approached a 21-year-old man and his wife in the 2300 block of West Springfield Ave. in Champaign. Ross was in a black pickup truck and followed the couple before pulling up to them.
The News-Gazette reports the man’s wife threw a plastic grape juice bottle at Ross, who then started shooting. He shot the 21-year-old man in the chest and left him gravely injured.
Ross was also accused of shooting a second man in the 2000 block of Champaign’s Cynthia Drive just days before on Dec. 8. Prosecutors say Ross was in a pickup truck and followed the man, then shot him in the temple when he noticed he was being followed and stopped.
Ross had a 9 mm gun on his person when police arrested him on Dec. 12, 2017, and was later charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Prosecutors were able to link the two shootings, the newspaper says, because law enforcement found the black pickup truck after Ross’ arrest. A 9 mm casing in the truck matched Ross’ gun and casings found on Cynthia Drive, according to Champaign detective Jody Cherry, and the Dec. 8 victim had also identified Ross as the person who shot him after seeing his booking photo.
In February, a Champaign County jury found Ross guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm and the weapon charge in connection to the Dec. 11 shooting. Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach dismissed a second aggravated battery with a firearm charge – related to the Dec. 8 shooting – after Ross was sentenced to 44 years in prison Thursday.
The newspaper says Judge Tom Difanis hopes sending Ross, who was convicted at age 15 for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Oklahoma, to prison will deter other people from committing violent crimes. He called Ross a "dangerous individual" during court remarks.
Ross also has to serve another year in prison after admitting to attacking an inmate with three other men at the Champaign County Jail on April 14, 2018. That year has to be served consecutively to the 44-year sentence.