SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Springfield grocery store.
The shooting happened at Jamal's Grocery, located at 1200 E. Ash St. A WAND-TV crew at the scene observed police tape and vehicles.
One person was shot. Their wound is not life-threatening.
It's unclear at this time what led to the shooting.
The station is working to learn more information.
