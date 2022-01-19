SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are responding to a "shooting incident" Wednesday evening in Springfield.
Police said officers and detectives from the Springfield Police Department are on the scene of the situation at 3rd Street and North Grand Avenue.
Further details are not yet available. WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
