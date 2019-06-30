DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting is under investigation after a house party in Danville took a turn for the worst.
Danville Police say they arrived to a home in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
While on-scene, officers say they learned of two gunshot victims that were being treated at OSF Medical Center. Both victims were in their twenties.
The first victim said when he heard gun shots, he ran. Officials say the other victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and torso, refused to give a statement.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 217-431-2250.