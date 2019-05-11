SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield Police are asking for your help in a shooting investigation.
The Springfield Police Department says officers responded to the report of a shooting around 10 Friday night.
Officials say the incident happened in the 900 block of South 24th Street.
When officers got to the scene, the department says a 22-year-old man had been shot in the upper body area. The department says he was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.
SPD says there were several adults on scene, and detectives have started an investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.