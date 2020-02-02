CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman hurt, according to police.
The department says, at 2:23 a.m. Sunday they responded to the 1500 block of Hedge Road to a report of shots heard in the area.
Police didn't find a victim, but nearly 30 minutes later were alerted that a 25-year-old woman arrived to an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
No arrests have been made.
Police are actively investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police at 217-351-4545. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phone 217-373-8477 or online at 373tips.com.