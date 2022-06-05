SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Springfield Police said two people were hurt in a shooting overnight.
According to Springfield Police, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of S. 5th Street in reference to a shooting.
When officers arrived they found evidence of a shooting.
Police said at the same time, 2 female victims arrived at separate hospitals. One of the victim's was shot in the leg.
Police could not provide any other details.
This is a developing story. As new details are provided this story will be updated.
