SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting investigation is underway in Springfield.
Springfield Police tell WAND News one person was shot early Monday morning.
A WAND News crew is on scene and saw police investigating the area near S. 11th and E. Laurel Streets.
Police also have an area near S. 13th Street blocked off and have crime scene tape up in that area as well.
Police have no other details, aside from they are investigating a shooting. The victim was taken to an area hospital.
