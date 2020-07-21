CHICAGO (WAND) - At least 11 people went to a hospital after a shooter opened fire Tuesday near a funeral home.
Residents in the area of the 1000 block of W. 79th St., located in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, told NBC Chicago they heard gunshots and then saw people lying in the streets near the home.
"All we saw was just bodies laying everywhere," witness Arnita Gerder told the station. "Shot up everywhere, all over. Legs, stomach, back, all over the place. We thought it was a war out here."
Police said nine people transported from the scene were in serious or critical condition. According to Chicago firefighters, responders had transported 11 people in total.
Others transported themselves to local hospitals.
"We saw a car with about six bullet holes in it and it was turned facing the grass like he lost control. We saw a hat down on the ground and evidently it was his," said another witness, Kenneth Hughes.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.