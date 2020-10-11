CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Saturday night party led to shots being fired, according to Champaign Police.
Police said it happened at approximately 10:11 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Harris Avenue.
When they arrived, officers found a 34-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right leg. Initial investigation suggests there was a large party where someone opened fire and struck the victim. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police recovered several shell casings at the scene. Officers also found several vehicles damaged.
No arrests have been made at this time. Any resident or business in the nearby areas with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to contact the police department. Anyone with information should call 217-351-4545.
