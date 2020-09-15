MACOMB, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a report of a shooter at Western Illinois University.
According to the University, the shooter was reported at Thompson Hall and at least one student was injured. The release is encouraging everyone on campus to follow instructions from police.
The condition of the shooting victim is unknown at this time. It is unclear if the suspect or suspects are known to police, or have been arrested.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information is learned.
