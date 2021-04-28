DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are responding to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Decatur.
The shooting occurred in the 800 block of W. William St. WAND News crews in the area observed an ambulance on the scene.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of William and Pine. They said they are looking for a white male person with shaggy hair and a black Nike zip up sweatshirt.
Millikin University students received an alert from police saying a shooter was on the loose near the Millikin Homestead area. There is no threat to campus, per school officials.
Before 5 p.m., Millikin officials said police had completed their search of the area. They added the situation "appears to be isolated to the parties involved".
Details about the shooting are limited at this time.
