CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A shooting in Champaign sent at least one person to a hospital Friday night.
The News-Gazette reports officers responded to the 1300 block of Fairfax Drive after 7 p.m. There were nearly a dozen police cars at the scene.
Sgt. Ben Newell confirmed with the newspaper that a person was hospitalized. There could potentially be another victim, but details are unknown late Friday.
Police could be seen talking to locals on the scene. Crime tape could be seen in the area.
