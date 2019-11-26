URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of shooting another and causing a serious wound is in Champaign County custody.
Police said they arrested 25-year-old Champaign man James E. Brown in connection to the shooting, which officers had responded to on the afternoon of Nov. 21 at 1302 Brookstone Court in Urbana. On that date, they said Brown shot a 23-year-old Urbana man.
Authorities said examination of the wound revealed the victim was shot once, with the bullet going through his torso and leaving his body. It was initially reported gunshots hit him twice.
At the time of Brown's arrest, police said he had firearm ammunition on him. He also did not have a valid FOID card, as his past card was revoked after he previously shot himself in the foot on Aug. 22, according to officers.
An outstanding warrant was out for his arrest in connection to that August shooting, police said. He now faces charges of mob action and possession of firearm ammunition without a valid FOID card.
The Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested Brown with the help of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. Information Urbana police detectives gathered helped lead to the arrest, a press release said.
Urbana police want anyone with information, photos or video recordings related to the shooting to contact them at (217)384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with anyone who comes forward privately.
Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips at (217)373-TIPS, online through this link, or through the free P3 Tips app.