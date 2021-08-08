CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man is behind bars after authorities said he shot someone after a fight.
At approximately 1:18 a.m. Sunday, Urbana police officers were called to the 1300 block of Romine Street for a report of shots fired.
METCAD advised the suspect took off in a dark colored SUV. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but no victim.
Later, officers were told a gunshot victim arrived at OSF Emergency Department.
Officers went to OSF and spoke to the victim, a 41-year-old Urbana man. They found that victim had been shot once in the thigh. The victim was taken to Carle Hospital where he was treated and later released.
Officers determined that the shooting stemmed from a fight that happened at a small gathering in the 1300 block of Tremont Street.
Officers were able to determine the identity of the shooting suspect and notified local agencies. At approximately 1:54 a.m., Champaign County deputies respond to the 1200 block of Crispus Drive for another fight call.
When they arrived, deputies found the shooting suspect wanted by UPD. Ramesh J. Hill, a 42-year-old Champaign man, was arrested for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.
The investigation of this incident is ongoing. Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.
