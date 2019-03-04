CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of shooting another in February is in police custody.
Police say the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Khalid Purnell, turned himself in at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Monday. They say Purnell shot an 18-year-old man multiple times on Feb. 3 in the 1200 block of West Beardsley Ave.
The person he’s accused of shooting needed hospital treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.
Purnell is facing a charge for aggravated battery with a firearm. Authorities issued a warrant for his arrest on Feb. 23. Bond on that warrant was $500,000.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217)351-4545 or report to Crime Stoppers anonymously at (217)373-TIPS. Crime Stoppers also accept tips online here.