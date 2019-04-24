DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A Danville man is in critical condition after a Wednesday afternoon shooting.
Police say the 25-year-old victim was found at about 1:45 p.m. in the road in the 900 block of Danville's Redden Lane. That address is in the area of the Fair Oaks public housing complex.
A fight between several men happened before the shooting, police say, and the man was shot after the argument turned physical.
An article from The News-Gazette says responders were working to stabilize the victim after he was placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital.
There were no other injuries and no suspect information is available Wednesday evening.