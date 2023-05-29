DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur mother is thanking police and the U.S. Marshals Service, after a year long search for her son's suspected killers has ended. Kemareon Rice's mother told WAND News she hopes to finally see justice for her son.
"He had the most beautiful smile that would brighten your day," Stephanie Hines said.
Hines should be spending Memorial Day with her son, Kemareon Rice, who would have been 18-years old this year.
"He enjoyed his family, that's all that mattered to him. Kemareon loved to be around his family. He loved to be with his siblings he loved to be around the people that are close to him. He was very outgoing, loving," Hines explained.
Rice was shot and killed in March of 2022.
"That's something that was taken away from me that I can never get back- that's very hard," Hines said.
Almost a year and a half later, his suspected killers are finally behind bars on a $2-million bond.
"I just want justice for my son and all I could do is cry, holler and scream," Hines explained.
Hines said officers called her Friday morning to say U.S. Marshal Service had arrested Travell Washington and Freiashya Ayres.
"I"m just happy that somebody spoke, somebody said something. I want to thank the US Marshals that if finally came to picking them up. Because it's been at a time that I didn't think it was going to happen," Hines told WAND News.
But she said seeing the suspects' mugshots was painful for her family.
"You're smiling like you have no remorse for taking somebody's life. Like he has family, he didn't deserve what they did to him. Nobody deserves that," Hines said.
Now she is hoping to finally get justice for her son in the courtroom.
"I don't think it will actually relieve me until I see the judge give them what they deserve," Hines added.
United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force found Washington and Ayres in Rantoul Friday. They are facing first degree murder charges.
