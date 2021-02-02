SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person was shot Tuesday afternoon in Springfield, per police.
The shooting happened in the area of Ash Street and Taylor Avenue. This is near Southeast High School, but it's unclear at this time if the shooting relates in any way to the school.
Police said the victim's condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. WAND News will provide updates as information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.