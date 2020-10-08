CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting early Thursday morning.
Champaign police said officers responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of Duncan Road and William Street at 2:08 a.m. Once on scene, officers found the victim shot, but did not elaborate on his/her condition.
Police are still investigating and did not list any suspects as of 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
WAND News will update this story as it develops.
