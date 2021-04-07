DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department confirmed with WAND News a shooting occurred in the 1100 block of North Wilder Ave.
Police said they recovered 13 shell casings. The door to someone's house also sustained damage.
The shootings on North Wilder Avenue are not normal to Rochelle Boline. She described her neighborhood as a quiet community "where everybody knows each other."
"The violence needs to stop," Boline said. "The guns need to be put down. It just seems like people don't care anymore."
Decatur residents do care, like 8-year-old Ryleah Lee. She heard the shooting that Tuesday night.
"It makes me scared cause it's a lot of shooting going on," Lee said.
The eight-year-old said she wants her family to be safe. She has a little sister who wants to play outside, too. Whoever is pulling the trigger, Lee asked them to stop.
"There's other kids like me out here," Lee said.
Decatur police said there were no witnesses when the shooting occurred. Central Illinoisans are asked to call Crime Stoppers if they know anything about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.