DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Danville are investigating two separate shootings from the weekend.
According to the Danville Police Department, the first shooting happened on Friday around 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Hazel Street.
When police arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot to the legs. According to the victim, he was riding his bike in the area when shots came from what he said was a light-colored truck. The victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries to the hospital.
Police say, since the shooting happened a block from Danville High School the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown due to an after-school event taking place. The lockdown lasted about 20 minutes.
On Saturday, police responded to the 500 block of Grant Street for the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the lower back.
The victim told police he was walking in the area when someone started shooting at him. The victim was not able to provided and suspect descriptions. Police say his injuries were non-life threatening.
Police say the shootings are not believed to be related.
Anyone with information should contact Danville police at 217-431-2250.