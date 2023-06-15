CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) - In case you forgot, it's Father's Day this Sunday! It's time for last minute gift shopping and what better way than to shop local while finding that gift for dad.
Planted in Champaign has several items for dads looking to get into planting or for dads who have already dipped their toe in the planting pool. Co-owner Riley Ramirez says shopping local is the way to go. "We love to support local here in CU and we have a variety of different plants, planters, gifty things that dad is going to love."
Ramirez also mentions how as a business owner, supporting local is crucial for community connections. "We have so many small businesses and I think its so important to support each other, shop around and as a business owner too supporting other businesses and building those connections." She tells WAND News.
Other shops in Champaign to shop local include The Literary, John's Pipe Shop and Walnut Street Tea Company. To find other great local shops in your area, contact your local Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.