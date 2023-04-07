DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Shoppers flocked to grocery stores to prepare for the holiday weekend. Children across central Illinois will soon be on the hunt for eggs, but shoppers are hunting for better prices.
"You got to look for the deals. Like I just went in here in Kroger and bought groceries for Easter. It was way more than I expected," said Brent Moore, shopper.
Inflation has been the cause of high prices for many consumers. They continue to see it just about everywhere, from the pump to the grocery store.
"There's a little bit difference in grocery prices. It's a little bit higher I would say. It's a little bit more stressful for everybody. With the economy going on and gas prices obviously being higher this weekend with Easter weekend," said Woodrow Dupree, shopper.
University Distinguished Professor of Public Administration, Kenneth Kriz, with the University of Illinois Springfield said it's true. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices have gone up significantly since this time last year.
"The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics calculates the consumer price index. Food prices have gone up about 9.5% from this time last year," explained Professor Kriz.
The average consumer's pockets are feeling that hit.
"You can't get what you used to be able to get for $20. It's going to be $30, $40 now," said Moore.
Eggs are a staple for the Easter holiday, but the jump in prices is no secret. With an Avian influenza outbreak earlier this year, the supply of eggs dropped drastically.
"Egg prices are according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, are about $2.21 higher per dozen this year than last year. That's a very significant percentage increase," said Professor Kriz.
Many are planning to switch from hard boiled to plastic this year. Professor Kriz said alternatives for boiled eggs have not gone up in price too much. However, some are spending the extra buck on real eggs for special reasons.
"We're doing boiled since it's his second Easter, so we're definitely doing boiled," said Dupree. "Probably next year and the next couple years we'll do plastic, but for now since it's his first we're doing the hard boiled."
