Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The 33rd Shoreline Classic is set for October 2, 2022. That’s just about two weeks later than the 2021 event in hopes of cooler weather.
“It was excruciatingly hot last year. We had a few people with some heat exhaustion issues. So, we hoped that a couple of weeks later will allow for the temperatures to hopefully cool down a little bit for better racing conditions for the weekend,” Tracy Hewitt of the Shoreline Classic told WAND News.
Additional information can be found at: shorelineclassic.com
The Shoreline Classic offers both a 5k and 15k. It is considered an excellent challenge for runners of all levels of experience.
