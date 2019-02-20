DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department is recruiting more police officers to join its unit.
Public Safety Director Larry Thomason says police have been short-staffed for a while and it has caused some stress on both himself and is crew.
Right now, the police department has a staff of 60 and he says their minimum should be 64. He says if he can recruit more people, he can assign them to different units and provide a safer area for the community.
However, he says that is all up to the city. Right now, they do not need more firefighters, but the need is there for law enforcement.
Applications are still being accepted in late February. For more information, contact Danville police or visit their website.