CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army is seeing a shortage of volunteers for ringing bells.
The Champaign branch had to lower its annual charitable budget to avoid cutting vital programs. Bell-ringers are a major need, and every volunteer who signs up will mean that much more money going to community services.
Local leadership said those who give their time will see a rewarding experience.
"It's just a joyous time of being out and about, seeing your neighbors, seeing your friends," said Major Randall Summit. "Welcoming people, greeting them, saying merry Christmas or happy holidays - whatever you're comfortable with saying. Thank you for the generosity, it's just a fun time to be there."
Kettles will be set up at 30 locations in Champaign County in 2021 beginning the day after Thanksgiving.
To set up a time and place to volunteer, go to this link.
