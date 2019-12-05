CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One person was shot Thursday evening in Champaign, authorities said.
Police told The News-Gazette they responded to the 200 block of Kenwood Road, where a 30-year-old man had been shot. That person could talk to responders at the scene.
Someone had fired gunshots in the same area on Monday.
Police are searching for the person or people responsible for this shooting. Anyone who might know more is asked to contact Champaign police at (317)351-4545 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217)373-8477.
Crime Stoppers can also be reached online at this link or through the "P3 Tips" smartphone app.