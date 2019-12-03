SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person suffered a gunshot wound in a Tuesday night armed robbery, police said.
Officers said they were called at 6:30 p.m. to 3rd Street and North Grand Avenue, where they found a man in his 20s had been shot in the arm.
According to authorities, the victim, who was trying to sell something, met with the suspect. At some point in that interaction, the suspect fired a gun and shot the victim.
The victim's wound was not life-threatening.
There is no suspect information available Tuesday night and police have not made any arrests yet.
