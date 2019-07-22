CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The search is on for a shooting suspect who police said left a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound Monday.
Police said in a press release the shooting happened after an argument in a home located in the 1000 block of N. James St. led to a physical fight outside, where 21-year-old Lavante Neal is accused of shooting a 35-year-old man. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound in his chest.
The shooting is not believed to be a random act of violence, according to officers.
Police issued a warrant for Neal's arrest, which includes a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. Bond on that warrant is set at $750,000.
Anyone with information on Neal's whereabouts is asked to call Champaign police at (217)351-4545 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (217)373-8477. Crime Stoppers is accepting online tips here or through the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
A reward of as much as $1,000 is available for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible, police said.