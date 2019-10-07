DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were shot in a drive-by shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Danville Police Department.
Police say the were called to the 500 block of E. Main Street around 2 a.m. Witness said a vehicle was driving eastbound on Main Street and someone shot from the vehicle as it drove by.
Three people told officers they were shot, one on scene and two others were able to drive themselves to OSF Sacred Heart Hospital.
The victims were a 22-year-old female, a 35-year-old female and a 23-year-old female all from Danville. Their injuries were non-life threatening.
A suspect description was not immediately known.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact DPD at 431-2250.