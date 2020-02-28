DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person was shot Friday afternoon in Decatur, according to an apartment complex employee.
This person told WAND-TV the shooting occurred across the street from Stones Crossing Apartments. The complex is located at 1350 E. Wellington Way.
The employee said the victim walked to the apartment complex office before 911 was contacted.
Stephen Decatur Middle School was on soft lockdown at 3 p.m. It has since been lifted, but students who walk must be picked up by parents.
