SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a man was shot in the head on Sunday night in Springfield.
Officers were called to the area of 13th and Melrose streets for the report of a shooting. While on scene they got a call that a gunshot victim showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim's injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. According to the 23-year-old victim he was shot in the area of 13th and Melrose streets on Sunday around 8:30 p.m.
According to the victim, he did not know who shot him.
Anyone with information should call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.