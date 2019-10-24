CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Someone shot a man in his leg Thursday, Champaign police said.
Authorities responded to Country Fair Drive and West White Street, which is in the area of Countrybrook Apartments, at 12:34 p.m. Police said they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the leg.
Officers said they believe a suspect fired from inside of a vehicle at another vehicle while moving.
Police have not made any arrests at this time. They do not yet have any suspect information.
Anyone who might have information is asked to all police at (217)351-4545. Authorities said they can make arrangements to meet with someone privately.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at (217)373-8477, online at this link or through the "P3 Tips" mobile app. Tips sent to Crime Stoppers can mean a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.