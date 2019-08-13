SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One person went to a hospital after a weekend Springfield shooting, police said.
The person was shot in the leg at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, officers said. Shots were fired as two people sat in a car in the 1000 block of N. 9th St. at that time.
Officers said the wounded person drove to HSHS St. John’s Hospital on their own for treatment. They said the victim was not cooperative with police.
Police found shell casings near 9th and Reservoir streets at the Gas Depot. They do not have any suspects as of Tuesday night.