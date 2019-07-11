DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Authorities are investigating after a shooting in Decatur injured one person.
Police said someone shot a 22-year-old male victim between 1:30 and 1:40 a.m. Thursday along East Center Street. They said the victim was stopped in traffic before hearing gunshots. At least one of those shots hit him.
He drove himself to Decatur Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police then responded to that hospital.
Officers have not released any information about a possible suspect.
