DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person was shot Thursday afternoon in Decatur.
The scene is at Running Reds and Woodford streets in Decatur. Multiple streets are closed at 2:40 p.m., including the street Stephen Decatur Middle School is on.
Police were unable to say the age or gender of the gunshot victim, or provide more about the nature of their wound.
Decatur Public Schools told the station Stephen Decatur Middle School is on soft lockdown in response to the situation. Students are expected to dismiss at their regularly scheduled time.
The shooting is not related to students at the school, authorities said.
This developing story will be updated as more details become available.