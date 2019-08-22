URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - One person shot Thursday in Urbana is in hospital care, police said.
Police said the shooting happened at Romine and Eureka streets before 4 p.m. Thursday. The person shot in the foot is a 24-year-old Champaign man.
Responders transported him to OSF Hospital in Urbana for treatment. His wounds are not life-threatening.
Police said the shooting is isolated and does not mean any greater risk to the public.
No suspect information is available at this time.
