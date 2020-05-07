SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for suspects accused of stealing a shotgun from a sporting goods store.
Authorities said two suspects could be seen at 9:43 p.m. on April 28 entering the front door of J. Gooch Shooting Sports. The store is located at 140 W. Lenox Ave. in Springfield.
The suspects appeared to both be male. One was wearing gloves, a Crime Stoppers press release said, when they took a Mossberg shotgun from a display.
Video of the crime cane be viewed by clicking here.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling (217)788-8427, submitting a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or downloading the P3 Tips app.
A tip that leads to an arrest could mean a cash reward of as much as $2,500.
