CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) — Eastern Illinois University confirmed that a shooting occurred at a Domino's Pizza on Lincoln Avenue across from the university.
The suspect, who is still at large according to law enforcement, was last seen heading northbound, away from campus.
Students were sent an emergency notification about the shots fired on Tuesday afternoon.
Students, employees and community members are encouraged to use caution when traveling near campus and avoid the area if possible – especially if entering or leaving campus.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
