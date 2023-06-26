DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur Police Chief, Shane Brandel, releasd body camera video from a shooting incident on Saturday night.
According to Brandel, officers were dealing with large crowds of people in multiple locations, with 300-500 young adults present. Around 2 a.m., officers were attempting to disperse the crowd at Jasper and Wood when shots were fired in the direction of the officers.
In the video footage, shots from two different types of guns can be heard. No officers or citizens were injured during the incident.
Police departments across central Illinois have been attempting to crack down on so-called "pop-up parties." Chief Brandel said that the parties disturb the peace of the community and often lead to violent outcomes.
The chief also thanked the Macon County Sheriffs Office and the Illinois State Police for their assistance over the weekend.
This incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information, please contact Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS or Detectives at 217-424-2734.
