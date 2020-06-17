SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who fired shots at a Springfield home.
Police were called to a house in the 2000 block of E. Adams St. on Monday, June 15 at 10:47 p.m.
A suspect or suspects in a dark colored sedan with dark tinted windows fired multiple shots at the home, striking it several times.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.
