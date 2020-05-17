DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for a suspect after multiple fired shots damaged a Decatur home, according to Decatur Police.
Police reported a homeowner on East Main Street woke up Saturday morning and found multiple bullet holes on the outside of his house. Police reported one of those bullets traveled through the outside wall of the house, through the interior wall and was lodged into a wall on the opposite side of the room it traveled through.
The homeowner said they went to bed Friday evening with to no reported damage. They said they were woken up to strange noises around 5 a.m., but thought it was a dream and went back to sleep. Then when the homeowner woke up Saturday morning, they found the damage.
Shell casings were also found outside the house.
Police have no suspect information at this time and no one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur Police Department.
