DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur Police Chief, Shane Brandel, released body camera video from a shooting incident on Saturday night.
According to Brandel, officers were dealing with large crowds of people in multiple locations, with 300-500 young adults present. Around 2 a.m., officers were attempting to disperse the crowd at Jasper and Wood when shots were fired in the direction of the officers.
"They're doing a job, just trying to keep the community safe. And it's unfortunate there are bad actors out there that are willing to shoot at them and potentially take their life," said Chief Brandel.
In the video footage, shots from two different types of guns can be heard. No officers or citizens were injured during the incident.
Police departments across central Illinois have been attempting to crack down on so-called "pop-up parties." Brandel said that the parties disturb the peace of the community and often lead to violent outcomes.
Brandel told WAND that addressing these parties is not new. However, the reactions from the crowds are. He said people no longer follow instructions given by officers.
"But what we see today versus in years past is they're wanting to fight with us, and they're wanting to make it difficult. And I guess, see where our line in the sand is. If I'm being honest, I don't think they want to get to that line."
The chief thanked the Macon County Sheriffs Office and the Illinois State Police for their assistance over the weekend.
The city is also speaking out against the violent weekend. Decatur City Manager, Scot Wrighton, emphasizes respect, and the lack of it.
"We want to be respectful of people who are enjoying the summer," said Wrighton. "But what happened over the weekend was a complete lack of respect by folks who were gathered at those events. Disrespect of the police, disrespect of the job they do and the responsibility they have to keep our streets safe."
This incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information, please contact Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS or Detectives at 217-424-2734.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
