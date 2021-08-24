CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being shot at on a residential front porch in Champaign.
Police responded to the 300 block of West Bradley Avenue for the report of a shooting on Monday at approximately 10:41 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old female suffering from a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her lower body. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the victim was on the porch of a private residence with other individuals. While gathered on the porch, the offender(s) drove by the residence and fired in their direction, striking the victim, and then fled the scene.
The suspects are believed to be driving a grey sedan.
Anyone in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to contact police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.